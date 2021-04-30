Tucker Carlson Goes After Pollster Frank Luntz: GOP ‘Fails to Represent Its Voters’ Because They Listen to People Like Him

Tucker Carlson devoted his opening monologue to going after Republican pollster Frank Luntz and saying the GOP is ignoring its own base because they’re listening to people like him.

Carlson said Friday night, “Year after year on issue after issue, the leadership of the Republican party fails to represent its voters.”

And the reason, he argued, is partly Luntz, “the Republican party’s longest-serving message man.”

Carlson called Luntz a “conventional liberal” who pushes the perspective of “left-wing corporations” when he speaks at Republican events.

He brought up Luntz’s relationship with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in particular to say that’s how Luntz has such big influence within the GOP.

Carlson mocked Luntz for recent comments about Trump supporters saying, “They believe in immigrants, in immigration — they’re pro-immigration,’ as well as comments Luntz made in 2012 about how the NRA isn’t listening to public opinion on gun laws.

“Who does that sound like? It sounds a lot like Joe Biden, a man Frank Luntz has been friends with for a long time,” Carlson said.

At one point he added, “Toadying for big corporations clearly pays well.”

Luntz responded to the segment on Twitter, saying, “That explains all the angry, misspelled messages in my inbox tonight.”

That explains all the angry, misspelled messages in my inbox tonight. https://t.co/12HP6fWb0G — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 1, 2021

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]