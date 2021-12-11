Tucker Carlson Goes Ballistic On Jim Cramer for Gushing About Biden’s Economy: ‘In a Normal Country’ He’d ‘Be Cleaning Your Pool’

On his Fox News show Friday night, Tucker Carlson attacked CNBC star Jim Cramer over recent commentary about inflation and the economy under President Joe Biden, accusing him of being a “shameless hack” and bringing up past Cramer commentary on Bear Stearns.

In a long opening segment about inflation and the economy, Carlson eventually turned to reporting by Cramer that caught a lot of attention this week.

“One group that would never even consider believing numbers like this crap like this is investors,” said Carlson. “They’re not looking at the consumer price index, they do this for a living and they know exactly what dangerous inflation looks like, and that’s why they’re buying hard assets. You see it everywhere.”

Carlson discussed some indicators aside from the CPI and said, “But if you want to know what people who think about money for a living really think about the economy and the value of the US dollar, look at the value of cryptocurrency.”

Carlson then discussed the continuing rise of crypto, especially Bitcoin, both in terms of percentage of growth and in the sense of its importance.

“So these are major changes to the U.S. economy, and they’re very ominous,” he said. “For financial journalists, there is no bigger story right now than this, what we just said. And yet amazingly, these shameless hacks are studiously ignoring it.”

Tucker played the clip from Cramer, who he sarcastically referred to as “CNBC’s eternal financial genius,” who earlier in the week called this the best economy he’s “ever seen” and a “marvel to behold.”

“Imagine believing that,” said Tucker with a mocking chuckle. “So we see that tape, how should we feel about Jim Cramer’s assessment of our economy? Well, it may be a little bit early to apply for a foreign passport, but it’s not a good sign. Not at all.”

“It was Jim Cramer, you remember, who told you to buy Bear Stearns a few days before it disappeared completely,” said Carlson.

He showed a clip of Cramer saying “Bear Sterns is fine” and not to “take your money” out of it.

“That’s what he said right before the crash,” said Carlson.

“Now, in a normal country with a functioning meritocracy, anyone who says something like that would no longer be touting stocks on television, he would be cleaning your pool, assuming he could muster the skills to do that,” Carlson continued. “And yet there he is, the same man, still televised, a living testament to our leaders’ suicidal tendency to reward failure.”

Carlson went on to blast CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin as well, who suggested that inflation is maybe a “salve” because of “inequality.”

His argument is that the “shameless hacks” are shifting their coverage and ignoring facts in order to boost Biden.

There have been a slew of similarly glowing reviews on the economy in TV news this week. Also this week there was some outcry online about news that the Biden administration is meeting with journalists to “shape” coverage of things like the economy and inflation, though some argue the two facts are unrelated.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

