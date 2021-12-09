CNBC host Jim Cramer reacted to new jobless claim numbers by gushing that this is “the strongest economy, perhaps, I’ve ever seen.”

Cramer delivered his 2022 Investing Club Game Plan Thursday afternoon, during which he grew very excited while discussing the new numbers. Namely, this week’s initial unemployment claims hit a 52-year low of 184,000.

“So what do I see for 2022? What’s my outlook? Right, first of all, to me, we have the strongest economy, perhaps I have ever seen,” Cramer told his club.

“See that number this morning, that unemployment number? It’s the best in years, best since ’69,” Cramer said, and added “We have all spotted the endless help wanted signs, the housing and apartment shortages, the tremendous demand for goods and services. A marvel to behold.”

“Oh, people are confident about their jobs. I say fantastic, and the ability to even get better ones if they want to,” he continued. “They’re spending more than I’ve ever seen, but they’re doing it with cash, not on credit. They’re doing so in roaring 20s style, but there’s nothing to feel guilty about, we’ve been through Hell as a people.”

Cramer went on to predict a stable economy under Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and even found a silver lining on inflation.

“We’re still looking at rising costs associated with port delays, truck driver shortages, and, of course, COVID related illnesses. The fact that we only have one kind of inflation, though, is tremendous news, and it will make Powell’s job easier and should space out the rate hikes so that they’re palatable, so that they don’t hurt our portfolio,” Cramer said.

He also predicted that while Covid variants will continue to be a factor from time to time, “I trust in science, the science of our great pharma companies, and they haven’t let us down at all. They won’t in the future, not in their DNA.”

