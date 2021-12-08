White House Holding Briefings With the Media is Not New, Or Scandalous

CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter reported this week that President Joe Biden’s administration has been in touch with news outlets regarding coverage of economic issues.

According to Monday’s newsletter, penned by Oliver Darcy (emphasis in original):

The White House, not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor. Senior White House and admin officials — including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari — have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me. The officials have been discussing with newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more. The basic argument that has been made: That the country’s economy is in much better shape than it was last year. I’m told the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials…

This prompted outrage on Twitter.

Hey yo, this ACTUAL state run media. pic.twitter.com/jkkrqidPO0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2021

Is this the “state-run media” you warned us about @brianstelter? https://t.co/68gFCAxObR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 7, 2021

Media corporations meeting in secret with WH officials to discuss how to present a more optimistic view of Biden’s economic policies seems to me to be a bit like . . . . . . state TV. But I’m glad (and unsurprised) to hear from CNN that the “conversations have been productive.” https://t.co/l9fsiV4ph6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2021

WH: you guys should highlight stuff not related to some of the shitty things peeps are experiencing rn. https://t.co/PUbVCyZqCu — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) December 7, 2021

And no doubt it will work https://t.co/MEdjx9esvO — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 7, 2021

Isn’t this concerning? As a correspondent, I always hated it when a political called me and lobbied me. Give me the facts and I report the facts, shaping coverage with the news division is pushing propaganda. “Conversations have been productive”?? Wow..and to admit it. https://t.co/Lc6XjGOaFX — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 7, 2021

The Biden administration’s goal is not to improve economic conditions. It is to improve the public perception of the Biden administration, using its media allies as vehicles of state propaganda https://t.co/lqNocLFoKZ — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 7, 2021

The White House is begging newsrooms to change their coverage on the economy. The only problem? The Biden economy is terrible and even the media isn’t buying it. https://t.co/RSQXPezuHx — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 7, 2021

While the outrage is understandable due to the low trust Americans have in the media, the White House holding briefings with the media is not new or scandalous.

For one, the White House holds press briefings and gaggles (informal briefings) pretty much every day!

Second, the White House has a record of holding non-public meetings with media outlets, and it did not begin with Biden.

One example included the Biden White House reportedly holding discussion earlier this year with Fox News over its coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has included hosts and opinion commentators staunchly objecting to vaccine mandates.

Another included the Trump White House having an dinner with members of the media that had its off-the-record nature violated when it was leaked that the then-President Donald Trump’s personal secretary, Madeleine Westerhout, reportedly telling those in attendance personal details about Trump’s family – leading to her ouster.

Examples being said, it is nonetheless crucial that the press doesn’t take the bait from the Biden White House. Unfortunately, we’ve already seen a couple examples with ABC World News Tonight celebrating on Tuesday a decrease in the average price per gallon nationwide, omitting that it was just a 5-cent drop. CNN joined in on the party, as it fawned over on Wednesday the (insignificant) decline.

At the end of the day, the media must continue to hold the White House’s feet to the fire on issues from the economy to Russia and not parrot Biden administration talking points or give them any pass.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.