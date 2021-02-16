Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night mocking the media coverage of President Joe Biden, including more fawning coverage of the Biden administration, but also mocking the president’s relationship with First Lady Jill Biden.

As Carlson went through some examples of lighter Biden coverage — including pre-inauguration comments from CNN’s David Chalian — he took a moment to mock coverage of “Joe & Jill’s Love Story,” as one chyron read.

“No, ladies and gentlemen, Jill Biden is not Joe’s caretaker. She isn’t his nurse. She’s his fully equal romantic partner. Together they are like besotted teens, yet at the same time they are the wise and knowing parents of the nation,” Carlson mockingly said, before bringing up a Politico piece on the Bidens’ “romantic gestures.”

As he continued to mock the Politico piece, Carlson then added this:

“The Bidens’ affection is totally real. It’s in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the president’s senility by misdirection. No, not at all! Their love is as real as climate change!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

