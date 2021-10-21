Tucker Carlson Mocks Promotion of Transgender Admiral: ‘How Long Will It Be Before Joe Biden Appoints His Horse to the Supreme Court?’

Tucker Carlson reacted to the nation’s first openly transgender four-star officer with unbridled derision on Thursday night and suggested that the Biden administration “has gone crazy.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, was sworn in as an admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which responds to public health crises. Levine is the agency’s first woman four-star admiral.

“Behind the heavily guarded walls of the White House, everyone has gone crazy,” said Carlson. “Just this week the Biden administration declared that a biological man who wears a dress is now a female admiral. And then they sent that brave four-star female admiral out to deliver a speech that read like something out of a D-Day documentary.”

The Fox News host played a clip of Levine accepting her appointment and saying she’s “honored to serve as the first female four-star officer of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.”

Carlson responded with palpable disgust.

“Come on,” he said. “They’re daring you to sit there and not say this is ridiculous. But it is, sorry. It is ridiculous. Sorry, not playing along! But they don’t think it is. And so you have to ask yourself, how long will it be before Joe Biden appoints his horse to the Supreme Court? And when he inevitably does do that, you have to ask, how long will it be until CNN informs us, ‘This is a watershed moment for equine rights. Don’t you dare laugh. That would be a hate crime.'”

During the segment, a graphic of Biden in royal garb with the words “The Madness of King Biden” appeared on screen.

