Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Little Fascist’ Jen Psaki, Calls Her ‘Spokeschick’ and ‘Honey’

Tucker Carlson took shots at White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday’s show in separate segments, calling her a “little fascist,” a “spokeschick,” and “honey.”

The Fox News host opened with a long monologue defending Joe Rogan against critics who have accused him of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine.

Spotify, which owns the exclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience, will now place a disclaimer on the show. Rogan released an Instagram video in which he said he agrees with the decision.

Carlson addressed remarks from Psaki about the Rogan saga and played a clip of the press secretary speaking at Tuesday’s White House press briefing:

This disclaimer, it’s a positive step. But we want every platform to continue doing more to call out mis- and disinformation, while also uplifting accurate information… But ultimately, our view is, it’s a good step, it’s a positive step but there’s more that can be done.

“Theres more that can be done?” Carlson reacted, incredulously. “Hey, you little fascist, that’s a threat. That’s exactly what it is. Politicians and their spokeschicks didn’t used to talk this way. They were not allowed to talk this way because the First Amendment explicitly prohibits it. You’re not allowed use government power to shut down broadcasters who criticize you, period. And now that’s exactly what they’re trying to do.”

Later in the show, Carlson went after Psaki again, this time for accusing Republican politicians of “parroting Russian talking points” with respect to Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.

“So, obviously, that’s completely ignorant because she’s completely ignorant,” said Carlson. “Go back to Oberlin, honey.”

For the record, Psaki attended the College of William & Mary, not Oberlin.

