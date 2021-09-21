Former House member Tulsi Gabbard visited Fox News to declare vindication after the indictment of an attorney accused of not disclosing his ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign when he reported damaging information about former President Donald Trump to the FBI.

The indictment was handed down last week by special counsel John Durham. Attorney Michael Sussmann was charged with secretly acting on Hillary Clinton’s behalf when he fed the FBI information about Trump.

Speaking with Pete Hegseth on Fox News Primetime, the former congresswoman took something of a victory lap — with Hegseth reminding the audience that Clinton once suggested Gabbard was a Russian asset.

“It really points to the fact that we have a situation in our country where the powerful elite, people like Hillary Clinton and those around her — the deep state, the media — they’re all colluding to destroy outsiders who they deem as posing a threat to their power,” Gabbard argued. “So essentially, what they do is they create this dictatorship those who are outsiders, those who put country first, those who are not afraid to to challenge the establishment, and those who don’t toe the line, they do all they can to silence, and censor, and eliminate these outsiders if they indeed pose a threat to their power.”

Hegseth asked Gabbard if she believes she got a “fair opportunity” in the court of public opinion to respond. The former congresswoman replied by arguing that she and Trump are kindred spirits of sorts.

“The answer to that is no because, from the very beginning, again, this happened to me, it also happened to Donald Trump,” Gabbard said. “This is not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about their concerted and collective effort working together to destroy and silence who challenge their power.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com