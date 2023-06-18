‘Unlikeable, Boring, Thuggish Bully’: WaPo’s Jen Rubin Just Outright Trashes DeSantis on MSNBC

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis an “unlikeable, boring, thuggish bully” during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC with host Alicia Menendez.

The former conservative joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez on Saturday to discuss which GOP candidates has the most potential to challenge former President Donald Trump for the nomination. When asked whether DeSantis could distinguish himself from Trump, the WaPo writer did not hold back.

“The problem with Ron DeSantis is Ron DeSantis. He’s a thoroughly unlikable, boring, thuggish bully. And voters could figure that out very quickly. They have figured it out,” Rubin said. “I think the challenge for the other candidates who might actually have a much better shot against Trump, they should try to push DeSantis out of the race.

“They can pick up his votes,” she added. “And then someone one of them, can mount an effective opposition. Right now, none of them want to attack Trump. I think that’s cowardice. I think that’s silly. But if they don’t want to do that, at least go after DeSantis.”

DeSantis is currently campaigning in important early primary states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. However, the Florida Republican trails the former president despite his ongoing legal troubles by more than 32 points, according to Real Clear Politics.

Other candidates such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who have been reluctant to attack Trump publicly, are polling at an average of three percent.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

