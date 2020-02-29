CNN’s Van Jones issued a mea culpa of sorts on Saturday night after Joe Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina.

“Joe Biden stood with the first black president and black voters stood with Joe Biden,” Jones said. “This is his night.”

Jones continued, “He had a strategy a lot of us doubted — I doubted it very, very loudly — that he could have a firewall where African-Americans would stand with him while everybody else ran away from him. He was correct. He was vindicated tonight. He proved that loyalty matters.”

Jones said Biden’s win shows that here are now two candidates who’ve proven they can create multiracial coalitions — Biden and Bernie Sanders.

“Joe Biden vindicated himself,” Jones concluded. “This strategy was pummeled by everybody, including me. He was right, I was wrong.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]