An ex-advisor to former President Barack Obama believes — after former Vice President Joe Biden’s apparent blowout victory in South Carolina on Saturday night — that the Democratic presidential race is now down to two.

Speaking on MSNBC, David Plouffe posited that despite the presence of seven notable candidates in the field, the 2020 race is now a one-on-one showdown.

“I think this is a two-person race right now,” Plouffe said. “There’s only two people I think are going to accept our party’s nomination. It’s either Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden.”

Plouffe cast this definitive judgment despite the fact that former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has yet to officially appear on the ballot — and, come Tuesday, analysts will finally have some indication of how his unprecedented spending translates at the ballot box. But the ex-Obama advisor regards Bloomberg only as a Biden spoiler, and not a legitimate threat to win the Democratic nomination.

“Biden is going to be, I think, really harmed on Tuesday because Bloomberg is going to take votes and delegates,” Plouffe said. “Not all of that would have gone to Biden, but I think it’s fair to say a lot of them would.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

