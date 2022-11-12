‘Very Much in Play’: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Revises Projections to Show Democrats Could Actually Retain Control of House

MSNBC’s elections guru Steve Kornacki on Saturday revealed their new estimates for how the final undecided House races will pan out, and said the margin of error on the razor-thin majority for Republicans could easily go the other way.

Speaking with Ali Velshi just ahead of new updates out of Maricopa County, Kornacki covered the network’s new projections on control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The midterms did not deliver anything close to a red wave, and as the counting continues in some areas the margin of victory estimated for the GOP continues to dwindle, with control of both the House and Senate not yet decided.

“We’ve been tracking that battle for control of the House,” said Kornacki, noting that there are about 20 uncalled races still.

“The decision desk has just revised its estimate for where the House will land, and look at this,” he said as the graphics updated. “218 seats needed for a majority in the House, and we are now estimating that Republicans will finish with 219.”

Velshi whistled at the shift in numbers as Kornacki continued.

“And I would stress the margin for error here is plus or minus four seats,” said Kornacki. “So the Republican range could still extend into the low 220s, but it could also fall under 218. Meaning that Democrats still very much have a possibility of retaining control of the House.”

“So the House very much in play according to our model,” he said.

Of the 21 uncalled districts, Democrats need to win 15 to retain control, whereas Republicans will need to win 7 in order to take control of the House, he explained.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

