‘Very Obvious He is Impaired’: Joe Scarborough Takes on John Fetterman’s Struggling Effort at Post-Stroke Debate

Joe Scarborough pronounced John Fetterman “impaired” in light of the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor’s debate performance against Republican senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

As Morning Joe reviewed the debate on Wednesday, Scarborough joined the bipartisan chorus of political observers disturbed by Fetterman’s difficulties with answering questions and articulating his points at the showdown. Fetterman struggled despite the technical accommodations that were made for him. At the same time, he recovers from the stroke he suffered months ago, and the debate has raised new questions about his capacity to serve.

“It’s very obvious that he is impaired,” Scarborough said. “His ability to communicate is impaired. And the question is — Pennsylvania voters have a couple of choices.”

Jake Sherman agreed with Scarborough’s assessment of Fetterman, explaining that the debate has people asking why Fetterman agreed to do it when “he’s still struggling from fallout of his stroke. That much is obvious.” Scarborough followed that up by reflecting on the controversy NBC News’ Dasha Burns faced weeks ago when she reported that Fetterman had trouble comprehending her before his technology-assisted interview.

I remember Dasha Burns getting in trouble a couple weeks ago with people on the left, even some mainstream voices, saying that he had trouble with small talk. Well it was very obvious last night. Of course, he underwent a major stroke, and so, again. The question, Willie, is, not whether he is going to be able to serve. The question is, how impaired is he? And that’s something that the voters of Pennsylvania are going to be sorting through, even if people on the Left want to pretend it doesn’t exist. It does exist, but does it mean he can’t serve as senator? That’s just up to the voters of Pennsylvania.

Watch above via MSNBC.

