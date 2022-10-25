Twitter Questions Fetterman’s Fitness During Post-Stroke Debate Struggles: ‘Painful to Watch’

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman struggled to communicate during Tuesday’s debate with Mehmet Oz during the fifth month of his recovery from a stroke.

The state’s lieutenant governor spent most of the debate laboring to convey basic answers and appeared unable to keep up. Both candidates agreed to special accommodations for Fetterman, including closed captioning to help the Pennsylvania Democrat.

Fetterman opened the debate by wishing those who were watching a “goodnight.”

Fetterman opens the debate: "Hi. Good night everybody." pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

From there, Fetterman shifted his positions on subjects such as abortion and fracking. But the real story was the candidate’s inability to relay basic messages.

Moments into the debate, viewers began to question Fetterman’s fitness.

This is painful to watch regardless of one’s politics. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 26, 2022

Yes, he had a stroke. He has lingering problems from that and his physicians say he is up to the job. That may be, but if we've learned anything since Kennedy debated Nixon it's that TV performance matters way more than it probably should. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 26, 2022

Fetterman’s mental health on display + him portraying as a tough guy at the end = not a good look https://t.co/w5pbUjvf4v — Matt Heilman (@MattHeilman7) October 26, 2022

NEWSNATION’s immediate reaction to the Pennsylvania Senate debate: "John Fetterman throughout the hour seemed to lose steam and his answers became more incoherent the longer the debate went on."

pic.twitter.com/b1VBLgoF9q — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2022

Prediction market quickly moved against Fetterman post debate pic.twitter.com/4JcQj1As3f — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) October 26, 2022

Very shrewd for Oz to bring attention to Iran Deal. Many voters know that is a nightmare. Fetterman cannot possibly respond comprehensively. #PASenateDebate — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 26, 2022

The irony of John Fetterman needing the debate to be transcribed live, is that transcribing him is quite possibly the hardest job in America. pic.twitter.com/CF9urqusKe — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 26, 2022

This is the first time I have heard Fetterman speak an I honestly just feel bad for the guy — Harrison (@HarrisonKrank) October 26, 2022

no. it’s not gonna help him. Fetterman can’t string more than 2 coherent sentences together up there. Oz is gonna be able to splice clips and make him look completely unfit—even if he’s cognitively fine. it’s a huge miscalculation in a race that was almost certainly going Dem https://t.co/RtIuP2KuMo — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 26, 2022

Never seen anything like this Fetterman performance. If anything the NBC reporter understated his condition — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 26, 2022

#Fetterman has answered the question

He is unfit to serve in the Senate

Time to drop outhttps://t.co/JIR531U6sm — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 26, 2022

To the people pretending that John Fetterman is fit to serve: shame on you and your cruelty. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 26, 2022

From my liberal journalist friend: "This is terrible. Fetterman is done" #PASenateDebate — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 26, 2022

