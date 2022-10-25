Twitter Questions Fetterman’s Fitness During Post-Stroke Debate Struggles: ‘Painful to Watch’
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman struggled to communicate during Tuesday’s debate with Mehmet Oz during the fifth month of his recovery from a stroke.
The state’s lieutenant governor spent most of the debate laboring to convey basic answers and appeared unable to keep up. Both candidates agreed to special accommodations for Fetterman, including closed captioning to help the Pennsylvania Democrat.
Fetterman opened the debate by wishing those who were watching a “goodnight.”
From there, Fetterman shifted his positions on subjects such as abortion and fracking. But the real story was the candidate’s inability to relay basic messages.
Moments into the debate, viewers began to question Fetterman’s fitness.
