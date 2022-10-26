WATCH: Mehmet Oz Says Abortion Decision Should Be Left Up to ‘Local Political Leaders’

Dr. Mehmet Oz does not want the federal government involved in personal healthcare choices, like abortion, but he does want local political leaders involved, in addition to women doctors.

The comment came in the one debate held between Oz and Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke and often appeared to struggle to answer questions in a cogent manner.

“You say that you’re pro-life, but you do support abortion exceptions in the cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother,” the debate moderator noted before asking, “Aside from those three exceptions, should abortion be banned in America?”

“There should not be involved from the federal government and how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz replied before calling on his own experience as a doctor.

“As a physician. I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all,” he continued. “I want women doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

Reproductive rights have become a major political issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. While Fetterman’s performance led many question his ability to serve in the U.S. Senate seriously, Oz’s desire to have local politicians involved in a woman’s healthcare decision will raise many eyebrows.

Oz has been a Pro-Life candidate from the beginning, and his experience as a doctor gives him some authority on medical procedures. His 26 seasons hosting a daytime talk show also gives him a level of media polish that many voters will be swayed by.

One wonders how he would feel if local politicians interfered with any medical procedure decisions that he was to undertake, either for a patient or for himself.

Watch above via NewsNation.

