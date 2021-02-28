Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt slammed the Biden administration for not doing more to punish Saudi Arabia over the murder of his colleague Jamal Khashoggi.

Hiatt joined ABC’s George Stephanopoulos to address the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s murder back in 2018. The Washington Post editorial board slammed President Joe Biden for declining to take major action against the crown prince, and Hiatt expanded on that with concerns about what this says to “another would-be butcher” who would have reporters killed in the future.

“The calculation for him is he’s paid a price and the release of the report last week was a good step forward, but it’s not a sufficient price,” Hiatt said. “Biden’s own treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, last week said that those responsible for the reprehensible murder of Jamal Khashoggi must be held accountable. We know that the man most responsible is the crown prince, and he hasn’t been held accountable.”

From there, Stephanopoulos asked Hiatt whether the Biden administration can allow the outrage over Khashoggi’s murder to disrupt U.S.-Saudi relations. Hiatt responded by calling it a “missed opportunity to rethink” how that alliance would work, and he expressed further concern about autocrats targeting journalists everywhere in order to maintain power.

“If the United States and its fellow democracies don’t stand up against that, then we’re gonna live in a world where nobody feels safe anywhere,” he said. “I’d say that’s a more important principle even than the alliance with Saudi Arabia.”

Watch above, via ABC.

