Ben Shapiro Slams Pete Davidson for Charlie Kirk Joke at Netflix Roast: ‘New Low’

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Ben Shapiro did not laugh at Pete Davidson‘s joke about Charlie Kirk at the Kevin Hart roast last weekend. Instead, the conservative commentator slammed it for being possibly the worst joke he’s ever heard, calling it “horrible” and saying it marked a “new low” for comedy.

Shapiro ripped the ex-Saturday Night Live star on his Monday podcast. He played the joke Davidson made the night before about the murdered Turning Point USA founder and comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who was also at the Netflix roast.

“Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload on his throat,” Davidson said.

Shapiro looked uneasy and let out a nervous-sounding “ahhhh” for 5 seconds after the clip played. He then shared his opinion.

“Pete Davidson, man. Um, wow. The coke has done its work with Pete Davidson, that is a horrible joke,” Shapiro said. “On about eight different fronts, that is a horrible joke. Wow.”

He continued:

I gotta say, I’m not here to scold people for telling jokes. Making a gay oral sex joke and a Charlie Kirk being shot to death joke in the same joke, that’s a new low. I’m not sure that I’ve ever heard a joke quite as bad as that joke right there.

Shapiro added he was not looking to cancel Davidson over the quip. He said fans should feel free to watch his “truly overrated” flicks, before reiterating he felt the roast joke was “pretty egregious stuff.”

“Not good. Not good at all,” Shapiro said.

Kirk was shot and killed at a TPUSA event in Utah last September. Video of Kirk’s neck being gushing blood after being hit with a bullet was seen by many on X and other social platforms after. Suspected murderer Tyler Robinson turned himself in about 30 hours later, and he is now awaiting a preliminary hearing in his first-degree murder case, which has been pushed back to July.

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