As President of the United States, Joe Biden is no longer permitted to drive on public roads. So on the rare opportunity, he has to get behind the wheel, he makes it count.

In an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, which aired on CNBC Wednesday, the commander-in-chief raced his 1967 Corvette Stingray against the 2015 version of the same vehicle belonging to Colin Powell’s son, Michael Powell. Back when he was Vice President, Biden raced against the elder Powell on Leno’s program, and so Michael stood in for his late father in a rematch of sorts.

“How many horsepower is this?” Biden said, eyeing Powell’s vehicle in mock suspicion. “Ten thousand or something?”

The actual number was 455, which made the 2015 Stingray a heavy favorite to prevail over Biden’s 1967 version, at 350 horsepower.

“I’m frankly here to kind of settle the score,” Michael Powell said, referring to the fact that his father lost the last matchup with Biden. “You know, for years, he was very, very bitter. He said that he had won that race, clearly, but somehow that got lost in editing. And, you know, he said, if I ever had the chance, I had to make that right.”

Finally, the two men got in their cars, and Leno counted them down.

“On your mark … get set … go!” Leno said.

And with that, the president and Powell floored it. Powell immediately took the lead, and it was immediately clear he was driving the faster car. But Biden’s old Stingray still had some life in it — eventually reaching a top speed of 118 mph. Powell clocked 121 in the 2015 version.

Watch President Andretti… uh, I mean President Biden above, via CNBC.

