WATCH: Biden Stumbles Again Making His Way Aboard Air Force One

President Joe Biden got tripped up boarding Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, and it was caught on camera.

Biden previously made waves on social media for tripping and falling while boarding Air Force One in 2021.

On Wednesday, Biden, 80, was boarding the plane to make his way back to Washington D.C. after his Eastern European trip. During his trip, he reiterated support of the United States for Ukraine while they continue to fight back against a Russian invasion. Biden also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In footage captured of the president, he can be seen to trip near the top of the stairs to Air Force One, but manages to catch himself. Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy reported on the footage during an appearance on America Reports, but noted it should not be a “distraction” from the overall message of the president’s trip.

When Biden was originally seen tripping on the stairs in 2021, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre chalked it up to the weather.

“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine,” she told reporters at the time.

In a speech from Warsaw this week, Biden declared Ukraine will “never be a victory” for Russia.

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free, and Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” he said.

