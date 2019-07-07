WATCH: Crowd Chants ‘F**k Trump!’ During Fox News Live Shot of World Cup Victory Celebration

Fox News viewers got an earful when the crowd at a sports bar in France began chanting “F*ck Trump!” live on the air as the network covered reaction to the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s World Cup victory.

On Sunday afternoon, just after the U.S. team’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, Fox anchor Arthel Neville tossed to Greg Palkot at a sports bar in Lyon, France for reactions from American ex-pats who watched the game there.

But as Palkot gamely tried to report on the goings-on, the patrons of the bar loudly chanted “Fuck Trump! Fuck Trump!”

And a minute later, as Palot interviewed patrons, a young man and woman shouted into his microphone “Democraaaats! U.S.A Democrats!” and “Get that racist out of the White House!”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

