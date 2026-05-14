Charlamagne Says Trump’s Ballroom Proves Third Term Talk Should Be Taken Seriously: ‘You Think He’s Building That for the Next Guy?’

Daily Show guest host Charlamagne Tha God argued people should be taking President Donald Trump’s third term talk way more seriously — and his ballroom construction proves it.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Show, Charlamagne ran through various clips of Trump mentioning running for a third term, as well as clips of conservatives like Ben Shapiro and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) dismissing the lines as jokes.

“Trump wants to keep going for another eight or nine years, you know, just so he can see that four-week war with Iran all the way through,” Charlamagne joked.

Trump lashed out at a reporter this week, calling them a “dumb person” when asked about the cost of his ballroom project.

“Based on a lot of things that have happened over the last year, we doubled the size of the ballroom. So we’re going to have a ballroom that’s appropriate for the White House. We doubled the size. The ballroom now is ahead of schedule, and it’s a little bit under budget, depending on the finishes that we use,” the president said.

The initial cost for the much-talked-about ballroom was $200 million, but it has since risen to $400 million. Senate Republicans are also seeking to appropriate $1 billion for the ballroom for security and other matters.

Charlamagne could not conceive of a world where Trump would build such an extravagant ballroom without it being for himself.

“You don’t even need to hear any of that to know he plans to stay in office. All you need to hear is him talking about his big, beautiful ballroom. Do you seriously think he’s building that for the next guy? You think he likes JD Vance that much? You think he’s doing that level of solid for Marco Rubio? No! On January 20th, 2029, Trump is going to go into that ballroom with a stack of Hustlers and a crate of Big Macs and lock the door from the inside, okay?”

He followed up by calling for Republicans to be honest about whether they want Trump as a “king.”

“I’m not asking Trump not to run for a third term. Trump’s going Trump. What I’m asking is for the Republican Party to be honest for once and tell us whether or not you want this man to be king, okay?” he said. “I’m tired of edging dictatorship. I’m getting red, white, and blue balls, people, waiting to find out if our democracy still matters.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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