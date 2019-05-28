ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith raged against his own network’s reporting on Magic Johnson’s scandalous time as president of the Los Angeles Lakers while on the air today.

In response to ESPN senior writer Baxter Holmes publishing a new expose Tuesday morning which included anecdotes about Johnson’s alleged abusive and rude behavior toward subordinates, Smith had a signature meltdown on ESPN News because he is hosting an NBA Finals special Tuesday evening alongside Johnson.

“I am forced to address yet the latest story about the dysfunctional franchise known as the Los Angeles Lakers. I’m not happy about it one bit. I got better things to do with my damn time — better things to do,” Smith seethed during a segment Tuesday afternoon. “I wake up this morning, minding my own damn business, getting set to do my job, and talk about these NBA Finals… but obviously I’d have to take a moment because ESPN.com decides to come out with a story on the day that Magic and the crew will be here.”

He continued:

“A story comes out, Baxter Holmes, reporter, senior writer on the NBA for ESPN — by the way, does an outstanding job, and did an outstanding job with this story. There’s nothing missing here. But he wrote this big expose, working on it for two years. And there’s a lot to deduce from it because we don’t want to take away from his work. He did his job. Do I like the fact that I have to deal with it today? Hell no. I’m quite annoyed by it. That’s neither here nor there. I’m a big boy. I can take it.”

He went on to tell viewers to read the story by repeatedly screaming and shouting the words “ESPN.com” and appearing to mock its importance.

“It’s very, very important. I mean, it’s the cover of ESPN.com, it’s a big deal, right?!” Smith said. “Go ahead and look at it — ESPN.com. Let’s make sure we mention that. It’s right there. Let’s make sure we mention that. ESPN.com. Go read the story.”

Smith informed his audience that Johnson will still appear on his NBA Finals special to answer questions about the ESPN report.

Watch above, via ESPN News.

