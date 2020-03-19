WATCH: Former FEMA Chief Rips Out Earpiece, Calls ‘Bullsh*t!’ and Walks Off Interview on MSNBC

Former FEMA Chief Craig Fugate ripped out his earpiece and walked off during an interview with Katy Tur on MSNBC on Thursday. “I don’t have time to listen to bullshit, people,” Fugate muttered as he stormed off.

The stunning moment took place during a discussion between Fugate, Tur, and Andy Slavitt – the former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Barack Obama. Fugate and Slavitt disagreed strongly over where and how the Federal government should be involved in coronavirus response.

“The myth of a single person in charge taking control and running this is a myth,” Fugate said. “This is going to be dealt with on the front lines and local and state levels, and each state is going to be addressing this unique to their systems.”

Fugate added, “I’ve always believed the best way the federal government can support governors is to get out of their way, get them funding, use CDC to give guidance. As we’re running out of stuff, I’m asking, why are we not looking at idle capabilities now and governors go contract for that? Why wait for the federal government?”

Slavitt disagreed — stating that there needs to be more Federal involvement.

“What your other guest is suggesting here is not helpful,” he said. “We need a great partnership between the federal and state government.”

That was the remark that cause Fugate to storm off. Tur tried to get him to return, to no avail.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

