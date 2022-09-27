WATCH: Fox Meteorologist Inadvertently Draws a Penis with His Telestrator During Hurricane Ian Forecast

Hurricane Ian is no laughing matter as it approaches Florida’s western gulf coast, and it is projected to make landfall Wednesday as a major storm.

But viewers of a Fox Weather broadcast couldn’t help but laugh when veteran meteorologist Bryan Norcross accidentally drew a penis complete with two testicles with his testulator on Monday.

Norcross was attempting to explain that storms such as Ian can be unpredictable, and he conveyed how various models are used to create what is referred to in tropical cyclones as a “cone of uncertainty.”

“Look at this,” Norcross told Fox Weather’s viewers. “What you think you see are all kind of tracks here over Florida.”

Norcross circled the east side of the cone, which covered the state’s peninsula.

“…and fewer over here,” he said as he drew another circle near Florida’s panhandle.

Fox News Weather turns Hurricane Ian into a penis…with testicles. pic.twitter.com/dQc1JAECEx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 27, 2022

The two circles, complete with the cone and the graphic of the center of the storm itself, resulted in an image Norcross surely didn’t intend to create.

The segment drew predictable mockery online. But Norcross is not only an expert on hurricanes but has been instrumental in potentially saving lives throughout his decades-long career.

As Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida in 1992, the mild-mannered weather man stayed on the air for 22 hours straight to keep people safe and informed.

In a Sept. 10, 1992 story, the New York Times reported:

In 22 consecutive hours on the air, simultaneously broadcast on television and radio, Mr. Norcross, with no real competition, talked South Florida through Hurricane Andrew on Aug. 23 and 24. People with collapsing roofs knew to huddle in bathtubs with mattresses over their heads only because Mr. Norcross told them to. And as they hid there, his voice, never before considered even faintly mellifluous, soothed them through a fearful night.

One Miami-area resident told the Times, “As far as I’m concerned, Bryan’s the reason I’m alive.”

