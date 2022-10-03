WATCH: House Democrat Bennie Thompson Scurries Away from Fox News Reporter Asking if the Border is Secure

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) fled when asked by Fox News whether the Southern Border is secure.

In a clip that aired on Monday, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin asked Thompson, the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, “In your opinion, is the border secure?”

“I have to go give a speech,” said an irate-sounding Thompson. “Did you hear me?”

“I heard you,” replied Melugin. “It’s a quick question. Is the border secure?”

Thompson could be seen walking away from Melugin.

Since President Joe Biden took office, there have been almost 3.59 million encounters; 1,360 migrant deaths; and 259 terrorist encounters, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Melugin asked other Democratic lawmakers and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas whether the border is secure.

While Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-TX) and Mayorkas walked away from Melugin and didn’t answer the question, there were Texas Democrats who answered the question.

“This is unsustainable,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX). “It has been unsustainable for years.”

“We have resources down there but we clearly need to be doing more,” said Rep. Collin Allred (D-TX).

“This is our administration. I’m a Democrat. And they need to understand they own it now. They own it now,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX). “And they have to take the steps to correct this, otherwise, when are we going to see an end to this?”

Melugin also posed the question to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I believe we have to have a secure border and I think we are trying to address [it],” said Pelosi. “The president is — has a plan to address that.”

“Republicans don’t want to do immigration reform,” said Schumer.

“Even on something as simple as DACA, which has the overwhelming support of the American people, Republicans are blocking it,” he added.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com