WATCH: Iranian Dissident Journalist Holds Up Phone on MSNBC to Show Women Killed for Protesting Regime

During a powerful appearance on MSNBC, Iranian dissident journalist Masih Alinejad held up her phone to show photos of women in Iran killed by the regime for protesting.

The protests in Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who was died last week after she was allegedly beaten by police for defying the country’s rules on wearing a hijab.

Appearing on Friday’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Alinejad said the ongoing protests are different than the unsuccessful 2009 Green Revolution.

She explained:

First of all, I have to say that since the revolution, because after the [1979] Islamic Revolution there was a massive protest where women were waiving their head scarf. Since then, this is the first time that Iranian women in front line burning the head scarf. Believe me, they’re not fighting against a small piece of cloth. They’re not fighting against compulsory hijab. Clearly they’re fighting against the gender apartheid regime. Because compulsory hijab is like the main visible symbol of ISIS, Taliban and Islamic Republic. For Islamic Republic, this is like the Berlin Wall. If we tear this wall down, then the Islamic Republic that won’t exist. So that is why it’s different because, clearly, Iranian women are chanting death to dictators and that is scares the regime. That is why they open fire on innocent people.

Holding up her phone, Alinejad said she wanted to “use this opportunity and show” that Iranian women “are just not statistics.” She swiped through pictures of women murdered by the regime for demonstrating.

Watch above via MSNBC.

