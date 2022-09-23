‘Let’s Not’: Ana Navarro Rebukes Joy Behar for Comparing Abortion Issue in US to Oppression of Women in Iran

The View co-host Ana Navarro rebuked co-host Joy Behar for comparing the abortion issue in the United States to the women protesting in Iran.

During a discussion on Friday’s show about CNN’s Christiane Amanpour refusing to wear a headscarf for her scheduled interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Navarro said that Amanpour’s rejection of the request “was an act of solidarity” with the demonstrations in Iran. Videos of women in the country protesting, taking off and burning their hijabs, have been making it out to social media and garnering international attention.

Women in Iran are required to wear a hijab. The protests were sparked following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly beaten by police and died last week after defiantly not wearing her hijab properly.

“We should all be standing in solidarity with what’s going on in Iran,” said Navarro.

“But we should be standing in solidarity in this country for men trying to control us with their abortion laws,” said Behar.

“Let’s not make that comparison,” said Navarro.

“Why not?” asked Behar.

“Because those women over there are getting killed,” said Navarro.

Behar doubled down.

“I’m not saying they’re equivalent,” said Behar. “I’m just saying we need to watch what’s going on in our own country.”

“To me, they’re very different conversations,” said Navarro.

Watch above via ABC.

