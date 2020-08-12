Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris will appear together in Wilmington, DE for their first campaign event as Democratic running mates in the 2020 presidential election. The event is expected to begin at 3:50 p.m. ET.

Biden announced his selection of Harris for vice president on Tuesday, and it’s likely the pair will take the opportunity to outline their visions for America’s future at Wednesday’s event.

“Don’t miss your chance to meet Joe Biden’s running mate,” the campaign said in a text message to supporters last Thursday. “We’re hosting a grassroots fundraiser with her once she’s announced, so top supporters like you have the first chance to hear directly from her.”

The news of the Biden’s pick set off an instant media frenzy, and the Biden campaign released photos and video of the ex-veep as he spoke to Harris and asked her to fulfill the role he served under Barack Obama.

“You ready to go to work?” Biden asks Harris, to which, she enthusiastically answered “Oh my God! I am so ready to go to work.”

Watch above, via NBC.

