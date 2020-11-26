WATCH LIVE: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020

So many annual traditions have been scuttled this year in the face of the pandemic. But one great New York holiday event is going forward — albeit with major changes.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is taking place on the streets of Manhattan Thursday morning, as scheduled. But it is a television-only production. Spectators are not being permitted on the modified route. Of course, because it’s 2020, the forecast is calling for rain throughout the event.

But hey, at approximately 11:55 a.m. ET, Santa Claus will make his way down 34th street to say hello to us all before begins his work in earnest. (Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today that Santa is, fortunately, immune from Covid-19.) And in this crazy year, that wonderful bit of holiday normalcy is all we can ask for.

The parade began at 9:00 a.m. ET, and will run until noon. Watch above, via Verizon.

