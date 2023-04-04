WATCH LIVE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Announces Trump Charges

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference on Tuesday following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg is expected to address the indictment of Trump by a grand jury. The former president is the first in American history to be criminally charged. The charges have remained under seal since news broke of the indictment last week, but the press conference following Trump’s arraignment is expected to reveal all charges, which are reported to number in the dozens.

Trump intends to hold his own event responding to the charges at Mar-a-Lago later Tuesday night.

The indictment reportedly stems from the investigation into Trump’s alleged falsification of business records after his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payout was made after Daniels threatened during the 2016 presidential campaign to go public with her story of an affair with the businessman.

Cohen, who alleged Trump paid him back for the hush money, was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to financial crimes related to the payment. Trump has said in the past that he was aware of the payments, but has denied having an affair with Daniels as he continues to storm against the indictment.

The presser is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch above via PBS.

