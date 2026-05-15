Trump Claims ‘Most’ Iranians Have Same First Name: ‘Muhammad Something’

During an interview on Fox News’s Special Report that aired on Friday evening, President Donald Trump claimed that “most” Iranians have the same first name — “Muhammad something.”

Speaking with Fox News’ Bret Baier about the capabilities of the U.S. Space Force amid the war with Iran, Trump said, “Space Force, which I created, has got cameras — nine different cameras — in space on that site,” referring to the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, where much of Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium is believed to have been stored.

“We know everybody that moves there,” the president continued. “We can read the name of a person. If his name is Muhammad something — and most of ’em are Muhammad, you can guess about 50% right — we can read his name right on his tag from space. It’s the most amazing thing. Anybody that goes near that space, we have it tagged.”

Trump went on:

[The Iranians] haven’t done anything there. And if they did, we would hit them very hard. So, two days ago, in speaking to the Iranians, they told me, ‘It was hit so hard [by U.S. strikes]. They actually said, I must say, that there’s only two countries that could get it: us and China. They said us and China, that they don’t have the capability of getting it because it was so obliterated. The term I used was obliterated. The fake news said, ‘Oh, maybe somebody can get it.’ They actually said if they wanted to, they couldn’t. So, uh, that’s not good enough for me. I wanna get it.

In the same interview with Baier, Trump also defended his statement from earlier this week, in which he made clear that he was not considering the financial woes of Americans in negotiations with Iran, insisting, “That’s a perfect statement, I’d make it again.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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