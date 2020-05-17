New York governor Andrew Cuomo concluded his latest coronavirus press conference by getting tested for Covid-19 live on TV.

As he spoke about the ongoing pandemic situation throughout his state, Cuomo stressed the importance of boosting widespread testing capacity in order to prevent new outbreaks from happening later on. Eventually, the governor noted that some people might not be getting tested for the disease because they just don’t like going to the doctor.

To this point, Cuomo told reporters “this test is not an invasive test. There’s no pain to this test. There is nothing about this test that should intimidate people from not taking this test. It’s fast. It is easy. It’s so fast and so easy that even a governor can take this test.”

After that, Cuomo got up and literally had a doctor give him the nasal swab evaluation in order to show everyone how it works

“There is no reason why you should not get the test,” he said shortly before moving on to questions.

