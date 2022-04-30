WATCH: Tucker Carlson Lashed Out at New York Times Report and ‘Brownnoser’ Reporter Before It Was Published

The New York Times dropped a massive investigation into Fox News host Tucker Carlson that examines his remarkable power at the network, and how his show brought white nationalist conspiracy theories — popular on the fringes of the internet — into the mainstream.

“Mr. Carlson has constructed what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news — and also, by some measures, the most successful,” Times reporter Nick Confessore writes in the three-part report published Saturday.

Carlson knew the report was coming. On his prime time show Thursday night, he lashed out at Confessore and the New York Times.

“The New York Times is preparing yet another story about how this show is racist because we support national borders,” Carlson said.

“The latest version of the story is being written by a kid called, Nick Confessore,” he continued (Confessore is 45 years old). The Fox News host referred to the Times reporter as “self-important,” and one of many “obedient little establishment defenders who will say anything to please their bosses.”

“They’re suck-ups, brownnosers, lickspittles, not people you’d want to have dinner with,” he said.

Carlson proceeded to defend his show’s coverage of race:

And the funny thing is, the one thing we do not have exotic opinions on is race. Our view of race is really simple. We believe Martin Luther King. We don’t think your skin color is the most important thing about you. We think all people were created by God and should therefore be judged by what they do, not by how they look. We say that a lot and we mean it. Most Americans strongly agree with that. We, in fact, would assume that most reporters at The New York Times, agree with that. Only Nazis think your race defines you. And we just don’t believe there are a ton of people in this country, even on the left, who actually believe something that evil.

The Times report also dives into the Blake Neff saga, in which one of Carlson’s top writers resigned after CNN discovered he had been making racist and sexist comments online.

