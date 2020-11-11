The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg pulled a “ballot” out of her shirt during the show on Wednesday.

The hosts were discussing allegations by President Donald Trump and his allies of 2020 election voter fraud, which of course include a lot of tweeting about “finding” ballots. As they were closing the segment, Goldberg began to segue, then stopped herself and said, “Oh, wait a minute, I have to put pull this out of my shirt.”

Pulling out a piece of paper with “BALLOT” written on it, Goldberg commented, “Oh, look, it’s another ballot. My goodness, they’re everywhere!”

Watch above via ABC.

