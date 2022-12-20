‘We Can’t Even Say Karen Anymore’: Fox Host Reacts to List of ‘Harmful Language’

Fox Business host Kennedy reacted to a widely-mocked list of terms deemed “harmful language” by Stanford University’s Council of People of Color in Technology.

The bizarre list includes seemingly unobjectionable terms and phrases such as “American,” “grandfather,” “brave,” “homeless,” “long time no see,” and “killing two birds with one stone.”

“Guru” also made the list because, “In the Buddhist and Hindu traditions, the word is a sign of respect. Using it casually negates its original value.”

The list further suggests that instead of “Karen,” one should say “demanding or entitled White Woman.”

Kennedy cited the list’s suggested alternative to “homeless,” which is “a person without housing.”

“There are too many words here,” she said. “That is a lot of words to replace one word: homeless.”

Guest Charlie Hurt stated that leftists “don’t like any word that sums it up.”

“And the idea that ‘American,’ being an American is offensive?” he added. “This is why these people hate America – because our First Amendment protects free speech. Where are the honest-to-God liberals left?”

“It’s true,” Kennedy replied. “We can’t even say ‘Karen’ anymore.”

She went on to say replacing the term with “demanding or entitled White woman” is “racist.”

“I’m using ‘Karen,'” Kennedy continued. “I’m not using ‘pickle-kisser.’ I noticed that’s not on the list and I think that should be on the list because that is offensive.”

In a fitting coda, the list warns that the term “trigger warning” may be triggering for some. It recommends using the term “content note.”

“The phrase can cause stress about what’s to follow,” the list cautioned. “Additionally, one can never know what may or may not trigger a particular person.”

