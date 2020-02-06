White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham hinted that President Donald Trump will use part of his post-impeachment speech to demand vengeance against those who tried to remove him from office.

During Trump’s speech before the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning, he previewed the remarks he would give later in the day by lashing out against the “terrible ordeal [he experienced] by some very dishonest and corrupt people.” When Grisham gave an interview to Fox News afterwards, she was asked to elaborate on what the country will hear from Trump later.

“He is going to be honest, he’s going to speak with honesty and I think with a little bit of humility that he and the family went through a lot,” Grisham said. “He’s glad it’s over, he’ll certainly talk about that, but I think he’s also going to also talk about just how horribly he was treated and that may be people should pay for that.”

Grisham’s statement comes days after Trump was accused of threatening House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff by saying “he has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

The interview continued with Grisham taking shots at Democrats for their continuing efforts against the president, but Sandra Smith acknowledged what Grisham said about Trump saying Democrats must “pay.” This prompted the Fox host to invoke Trump’s prayer breakfast comments and ask “what is the president suggesting” when he impugned the faith of Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney.

“People should be held accountable,” Grisham answered. “The Democrats should be held accountable for not only what they did to the president and to his family but the country. People need to understand what the Democrats did was dishonest and it was corrupt and it had no other motive then to take him out in 2020.”

