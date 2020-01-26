Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he takes it as an “intended” threat that Donald Trump is saying the House Intelligence chair “has not paid a price, yet” for his role in the impeachment proceedings.

In a Meet The Press interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, the House Intelligence Committee chairman spoke about his efforts to convince moderate Republican senators to go against Trump and call for witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. Schiff used part of the interview to invoke Trump’s Sunday morning tweetstorm, specifically this tweet:

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

“I made the argument that it’s going to require moral courage to stand up to this president,” Schiff said. “And this is a wrathful and vindictive president. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. If you think there is, look at the president’s tweets about me today saying that I should pay a price.”

“Do you take that as a threat?” Todd asked.

“I think it’s intended to be,” Schiff answered. “But look, it is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it. And I want to acknowledge that. And I don’t want to acknowledge it in a way that is offensive to them. But I do want to speak candidly about it.”

Watch above, via NBC.

