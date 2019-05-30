White House Spox Mercedes Schlapp Dismisses USS John McCain Hiding Story: ‘Fake News’

White House Deputy Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp appeared on Fox & Friends this morning and pushed back on Thursday night’s surprising Wall Street Journal report of White House staff efforts to ostensibly hide the USS John McCain from President Donald Trump during his trip to Japan for fear that the mere sight of it would set Trump off.

Brian Kilmeade brought the story up, noting to his guest that “we know the two men had a rivalry that has lasted beyond John McCain’s death, but what can you tell us about this, Mercedes?”

Schlapp replied “It’s a fake news story,” adding “the Navy came out and basically said in no way did they try to hide any of their warships in this case, this particular warship and, again, the president was not aware that this was even — the story we all read it in the Wall Street Journal. Again, it’s another one of these let’s get anonymous sources. Let’s push this narrative and it’s just unfortunate. It’s just unfortunate.”

After Kilmeade followed up with the journalistically sound question of “You are saying it did not happen?” Schlapp demurred, with no, she was not saying that. She clarified “I mean the president was not aware. The president tweeted about it late last night I believe and the Navy also sent out a tweet about this.”

The NY Times has confirmed the WSJ report which is based on Navy officer emails obtained by the reporters.

Watch above via Fox News.

