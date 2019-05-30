Political observers are not impressed with Geraldo Rivera‘s evening proclamation that he’ll single-handedly block any impeachment effort against President Donald Trump.

Throughout Wednesday, Rivera railed against Robert Mueller on Twitter after the special counsel held his press conference and said: “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

If this was poker and Special Counsel Mueller was the dealer, he has just handed @SpeakerPelosi a pair of deuces. Holding that weak and muddled hand, does she hold ’em, or do she and her caucus fold em? I’m betting #Impeachment goes nowhere. @realDonaldTrump would run the table. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 29, 2019

“if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” said #RobertMueller. Thanks for nothing Bob. You are not saying there is “probable cause” a crime was committed, you’re saying there is “possible” cause. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 29, 2019

Given the presumption of innocence-which @realDonaldTrump enjoys along with all the rest of us-the mere Possibility that he Attempted to commit a Possible crime is no way to run an #Impeachment. Get over it. He shouldn’t have gotten angry, but then, he shouldn’t have been stalked — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 29, 2019

Reflecting on #SpecialCounsel Mueller’s performance & clicking around dial-obvious at least 2 realities 1-@realDonaldTrump was besieged by haters who weaponized #DOJ. 2-He grew frustrated & imprudent 3-He fumed & postured but however provoked committed no crime, save bluster. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 30, 2019

He topped it off with a…strange declaration that if anyone wants to impeach Trump, “you’ll have to come through me.”

Fair Warning, as I did with Bill Clinton in 1997-8, I tonight announce that if you want to impeach this president on these facts you’ll have to come through me. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 30, 2019

That last tweet gathered a lot of attention throughout the internet, and the reactions have been a mixture of mockery and questions of what kind of ability Rivera thinks he has to stop impeachment from happening.

First, we have go through Al Capone’s vault.

Then you. https://t.co/b4nX2Ae2P5 — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 30, 2019

You posted that at 10 eastern so I’m chalking that up to alcohol. I’m also guessing you’re safely at home. You wouldn’t run your face like that out in public, drunk or sober — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡 𝙃𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙚 (@realphilhendrie) May 30, 2019

This is going to come as a big surprise to Madison and Hamilton… https://t.co/xVXlWRpj6p — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) May 30, 2019

come through you? Do u still labor under the illusion that anyone cares what u think? You’re a Trump sycophant & have been 4 a long time. We see you…please find Trump’s tax returns, maybe in Capone’s vault or move on. Note: showing your chest hair will not be a rebuttal to this — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) May 30, 2019

They did impeach him. Guess they came through you? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 30, 2019

“Gentlemen, desperate times call for desperate measures.” “No!” “Yes, we must!” “But, sir! -” “Silence!…..Unleash the Geraldo” https://t.co/NhnUurMPLk — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 30, 2019

Honestly the least scary thing I’ve ever heard. I’ve been more unnerved by a baby goat. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 30, 2019

Imagine possessing this sort of unearned ego. What a sad stooge. https://t.co/7YidvzzBvJ — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) May 30, 2019

Ah yes, the famous ‘go through Geraldo Rivera’ clause of the Constitution. https://t.co/iZt2eN897n — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 30, 2019

