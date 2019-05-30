comScore

By Ken MeyerMay 30th, 2019, 8:01 am

Geraldo Rivera Tweets Odd Threat on Trump Impeachment: 'You'll Have to Come Through Me'

Political observers are not impressed with Geraldo Rivera‘s evening proclamation that he’ll single-handedly block any impeachment effort against President Donald Trump.

Throughout Wednesday, Rivera railed against Robert Mueller on Twitter after the special counsel held his press conference and said: “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

He topped it off with a…strange declaration that if anyone wants to impeach Trump, “you’ll have to come through me.”

That last tweet gathered a lot of attention throughout the internet, and the reactions have been a mixture of mockery and questions of what kind of ability Rivera thinks he has to stop impeachment from happening.

