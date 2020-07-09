Fox News’ Sandra Smith hit the brakes on Hogan Gidley when the Trump 2020 campaign spokesman went on an odious, out-of-context attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Smith used part of Thursday interview with Gidley to get his reaction to a New York Times column suggesting Biden should set conditions for Trump before he agrees to face the president in the 2020 election debates. As Gidley scoffed at Biden’s performance throughout the 2020 race, he eventually went into…this tangent.

You’re gonna hear interesting comments from Joe Biden about how children love his leg hair and how he used to coax children up onto the porch with ice cream during quarantines…

Smith audibly said “Whoa!” before interrupting Gidley to say “we are talking about whether or not the president wants to debate Joe Biden.” She went on by returning to the question of whether Trump or Biden could gain the most from the debates, which led to Gidley singing the president’s praises before claiming “Joe Biden is waging a war on the American way of life.”

Whatever kind of insinuation Gidley was trying to make about Biden, the fact remains that he made it by taking the ex-veep WAY out of context from past statements.

Back in March, Biden spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper about how he holds himself together in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden used part of the interview to say he maintains contact with his grandchildren by offering them ice cream whenever they come to visit him at the front porch of his house.

“They sit out in the backyard and we sit on the porch and I bribe them with ice cream,” Biden said, “but I’m not able to go down and hug them and kiss them which I usually do.”

As for Biden’s “leg hair” remarks, its not surprising Gidley would bring that up since critics constantly mock the ex-veep over the weird anecdote from his 2017 speech about how he once confronted a gangster by the name of “Corn Pop.” Biden said he was working as a swimming pool lifeguard when that happened.

You know, I’d sit on the stands, and I’ve got hairy legs that turn blond in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach and rub my leg down and then watch the hair come back up again.

Watch above, via Fox News, CNN.

