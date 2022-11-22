Whoopi Goldberg Questions Whether Hamas, Taliban Are Terrorist Groups: ‘Depends on Who You Talk to’

According to The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, it’s debatable whether Hamas and the Taliban are “terrorist communities.”

On Tuesday’s The View, co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that Nancy Pelosi “pulled” Minnesota’s Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar aside to rebuke and force her to apologize for a 2019 tweet that parroted anti-Semitic tropes.

Hostin said that Omar has “never said anything like that again,” which is not true. Omar, shortly after apologizing for the first tweet, pushed another anti-Semitic go-to about dual loyalty.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” she said at an event.

In response, Pelosi said that Omar “has a different experience in the use of words [and] doesn’t understand that some of them are fraught with meaning.”

Co-host Sara Haines pointed out that Omar last year compared the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas. Haines correctly noted that the Taliban and Hamas are “organized terrorist communities.”

“Depends on who you talk to,” interjected Whoopi Goldberg.

Well there is always someone around to take any point of view, but the United States actually does have a formal ruling on this one.

Hamas is a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Hamas, backed by Iran, operates in Gaza where the group launches rockets from civilian centers into Israel. Hamas terror — again, an official designation — is predicated on hatred of the Jewish state.

Hamas also uses civilians as human shields.

The FBI’s definition of international terrorism is “Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups who are inspired by, or associated with, designated foreign terrorist organizations or nations (state-sponsored).”

Although the Taliban, which controls Afghanistan, is not a designated terrorist group, its violence, treatment of civilians especially women, and radical Islamism fit the Merriam-Webster and Oxford Dictionary definitions of terrorism.

The former is “the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion” and the latter is “a policy intended to strike with terror those against whom it is adopted; the employment of methods of intimidation; the fact of terrorizing or condition of being terrorized.”

Although we can be sure Hamas, the Taliban, and fellow extremists would deny they are “organized terrorism communities,” we can’t imagine that’s who Whoopi meant when she said “depends on who you talk to.” But whoever it is that Goldberg believes wouldn’t call Hamas and the Taliban terror groups, international bodies, our government, and other experts agree that they are.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com