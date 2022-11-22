Breitbart, McCarthy Roasted By Historians Over Pledge to Start Congress With a Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance – Which Already Happens
Breitbart received a bevy of criticism on Tuesday for an article and subsequent tweet covering Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) pledge for the House to say a “prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance” at the beginning of every day.
“Republicans will start every day in the new Congress with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Monday,” wrote Breitbart in a tweet on Monday evening.
The tweet linked to a story about a Facebook post from McCarthy, which read:
Next year, Republicans will start every day of Congress with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. No exceptions.
The Breitbart tweet went viral as critics pointed out that the House already begins every day with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance — something the Breitbart article failed to mention.
Historian Joanne Freeman replied to the tweet, “I tweeted about this earlier. McCarthy is basically telling his base: LOOK AT THE VIRTUOUS THING WE’RE DOING. Suggesting it’s something new (& thus that the Democrats didn’t do it.) But they did. It’s been the norm for a LONG TIME.”
“This claim is empty Culture War stuff,” she concluded.
Another historian, Kevin Kruse, jested, “BREAKING: House Republicans will continue to open sessions with prayers (a custom for two and a half centuries) and the Pledge of Allegiance (a custom for several decades), just as House Democrats do right now. BREAKING: MUST CREDIT BREITBART WITH SCOOP.”
Columnist and national security lawyer, Bradley P. Moss, replied, “Breitbart assumes it’s audience is too stupid to know this is already done.”
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) replied, “Democrats put #PeopleOverPolitics and are focused on lower costs, better paying jobs and safer communities. What are Republicans focused on? Something that the House of Representatives has already been doing this year, last year and like for 200 years.”
Below are some more reactions:
