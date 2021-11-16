Whoopi Goldberg Says Rittenhouse Trial Sends Message ‘It’s Okay to Shoot White People Too’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has sent the message “it’s okay to shoot White people.”

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. As of Tuesday morning, the jury has been deliberating the charges.

The View played clips of prosecutor Thomas Binger and defense attorney Mark Richards making closing arguments on Monday.

“One of the things to keep in mind is that when the defendant provokes the incident, he loses the right to self-defense,” said Binger. “You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create … What you don’t do is you don’t bring a gun to a fistfight … What the defendant wants you to believe is, because he’s the one who brought the gun, he gets to kill.”

“Kyle shot Joseph Rosenbaum to stop the threat to his person, and I’m glad he shot him because if Joseph Rosenbaum had got that gun, I don’t for a minute believe he wouldn’t have used it against somebody else,” said Richards. Rosenbaum was Rittenhouse’s first victim.

Goldberg reacted, “So the jury is deliberating as we speak. So I mean, how do you see this ending? I think it’s really a red light for White folks coming to help at social justice protests. Because basically what they’re saying is ‘Oh, it’s okay to shoot White people too.’”

Watch above, via ABC.

