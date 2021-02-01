Whoops: CNN’s John Berman Says Trump is Facing Impeachment for ‘Inciting the Erection’

Alright, look. Television is hard. You’ve got to be prepared for the moment at hand, you’ve got to be poised at all times. Sometimes you have to say the word insurrection, which unfortunately sounds a lot like erection.

CNN’s John Berman seemed to have a case of the Mondays, evidenced by an accidental and funny moment on New Day when he misspoke about former President Donald Trump’s imminent and second impeachment trial.

The moment came as Berman was talking to Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) about how President Joe Biden will react to the 10 Republican senators who’ve mounted a counterproposal to his coronavirus relief plans. After that, Berman tried to move on to Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial for inciting the insurrectionist mob of his supporters who stormed Congress in a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Unfortunately, this happened:

So you are going to sit and listen to the senate impeachment trial of the former president of the United States who has been impeached for inciting the erection.

Berman managed to catch himself and immediately corrected with “inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.” Despite maintaining his focus though, the words were already out of his mouth by that point.

To be fair to Berman, he is not the only person who has made this mistake. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had the same blunder just over a week ago when he said “There will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection…insurrection…against the United States.”

Happy Monday!

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]