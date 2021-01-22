It’s Friday, so here’s a stupid joke for you to enjoy.

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin within weeks, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a rather unfortunate slip-up talking about it on Friday morning.

“There will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection… insurrection… against the United States,” Schumer said.

The brief grimace on his face at that moment pretty clearly conveyed he knew exactly what he just said.

With all the political turmoil this country is facing, sometimes what we really need is just a very dumb, very silly dick joke:

So, on the Senate floor, Chuck Schumer just said that senators must decide if "Donald John Trump incited the erection, uh, insurrection…" Well, it WAS an uprising! — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 22, 2021

Oh, dear. Schumer just said, "Incited the erection." And the look on his face indicates he knows he said it. pic.twitter.com/ffk4I8Nalf — Gavon Laessig (@gavonl) January 22, 2021

Heard my mom scream from the other room because Schumer said "incited the erection" instead of "incited the insurrection" — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) January 22, 2021

Seems like Sen. Schumer's getting a rise out of a lot of people with that "erection" gaffe. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 22, 2021

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]