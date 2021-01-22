comScore
YIKES: Chuck Schumer Accidentally Says That Donald John Trump Incited an ‘Erection’

By Josh FeldmanJan 22nd, 2021, 5:24 pm

It’s Friday, so here’s a stupid joke for you to enjoy.

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin within weeks, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a rather unfortunate slip-up talking about it on Friday morning.

“There will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection… insurrection… against the United States,” Schumer said.

The brief grimace on his face at that moment pretty clearly conveyed he knew exactly what he just said.

With all the political turmoil this country is facing, sometimes what we really need is just a very dumb, very silly dick joke:

You can watch above, via CNN.

