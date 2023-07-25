Whoops! Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares ‘Trump Should Be Expunged’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Newsmax host Eric Bolling that former President Donald Trump “should be expunged” in a gaffe on The Balance, Tuesday.

“Your goal is to get [Biden] impeached and Trump expunged, right?” asked Bolling, who helped lay the groundwork

“Absolutely,” Greene replied. “President Trump should be expunged.”

According to the Collins Dictionary, “If you expunge something, you get rid of it completely, because it causes problems or bad feelings.”

House Republicans are currently fighting to expunge Trump’s impeachments from the record, but not Trump himself.

Greene continued:

The two impeachments the Democrats brought against him were complete hoaxes. They were wrongful and it’s the right thing for the House of Representatives to do, is to expunge both impeachments. That would be righting the wrongs of history and I’m working very hard to make that happen. But we must impeach Joe Biden. I introduced articles of impeachment on January 21st of 2021.

However the congresswoman noted that she would probably not be able to get enough Republican votes in the House for Biden’s impeachment at the present time.

During the interview, Greene also addressed her recent ejection from the House Freedom Caucus.

“I’m not interested in games, and I’m not interested in pulling pranks, and I’m not interested in just fighting leadership,” she told Bolling. “I think that’s a complete waste of time. The voters in my district sent me to Washington to get things accomplished and that’s why I’m here.”

Greene was ejected from the House Freedom Caucus over her support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and for calling another member of the caucus, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “a little bitch.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com