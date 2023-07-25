‘Why Are You Blaming America’s Role In This?’ Hannity Baffled By RFK Jr.’s Comments On Russian Invasion, But Audience Sides With Candidate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once again blamed the United States for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – this time in front of a Fox News studio audience that cheered his remarks.

Kennedy has said NATO’s expansion after the Cold War prompted Russia to become increasingly defensive and ultimately, hostile.

The Democratic presidential candidate has urged President Joe Biden to broker a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022 when the former invaded the latter unprovoked.

“So, to appease Putin, who I think is evil, they’ve already given up Crimea,” Sean Hannity said during a town hall on Tuesday night. “It was annexed. So, what? They have to give up the Donbas area?”

“Ukraine, because of our pushing the Ukraine into the war on two occasions in–” Kennedy began.

“We pushed them into it, or did [Vladimir] Putin invade?” Hannity shot back.

“In 2019, France, Germany, and Russia all agreed to the Minsk accords,” the candidate replied. “That year, [Volodymyr] Zelensky ran for president. He was a comedian. He had no political experience. Why did he win? because he ran on one issue: signing the Minsk accords.”

Kennedy went on to say that “as soon as Zelensky” took office, State Department diplomat Victoria Nuland nixed Zelensky’s pledge.

However, Zelensky took office in May 2019. Nuland was a private citizen at the time and did not begin working for the Biden State Department until May 2021.

“We don’t want peace,” Kennedy added. “We want the war with Russia.”

A substantial portion of the audience cheered at that point.

“Why are you blaming America’s role in this?” Hannity asked, but before pressing Kennedy, the host pivoted to say Europe should increase its assistance to Ukraine.

Watch above via Fox News.

