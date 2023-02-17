‘Why Are Awful People Like Him So Threatened By You?’ Greta Thunberg Addresses Feud with Disgraced Andrew Tate on The View

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined The View on Friday and declared victory in her feud with disgraced influencer Andrew Tate.

Tate, a 36-year-old former kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, tweeted at Thunberg in December bragging about his “enormous emissions.” He also tweeted a video of him flying on private jets and driving gas-guzzling cars. That was all played after a clip of Thunberg warning of a climate crisis was shown.

Thunberg, 20, responded in a viral tweet telling Tate he had “small dick energy.” Shortly after releasing his video, Tate was placed under arrest as authorities were able to identify where he was based on the footage. He is facing human trafficking and assault charges in Romania.

“Why are awful people like him so triggered by you?” Ana Navarro asked Thunberg about the feud with Tate.

The climate activist claimed Tate and others are “threatened” by her work.

Thunberg said:

I don’t know. You would think that those kinds of people could [be] better off using their time in some other way. There are many problems in the world that we need people dealing with, but it feels like they feel so threatened or they feel like their worldview is so threatened by people like me, climate activists and environmental activists, speaking up that they feel like they need to silence us and mock us.

Thunberg saw the exchange with Tate as a victory for her and her movement though, calling it a “positive sign.”

“That should be seen as a positive sign because that means that we are actually having an impact. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be spending their time trolling us online,” she said.

“It means you’re getting into good trouble as the late John Lewis would say,” Sunny Hostin replied.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com