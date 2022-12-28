Greta Thunberg Tells Andrew Tate He Has ‘Small D**k Energy’ After He Trolls Climate Activist

Greta Thunberg accused influencer Andrew Tate of having “small dick energy” after he tried to troll the 19-year-old climate activist by bragging about his sports cars.

The former kickboxer turned internet commentator has faced increased scrutiny in recent months over his misogynistic statements. Tate tweeted at Thunberg this week, listing out his sports cars and their “enormous emissions” — bragging about wealth being a fairly consistent part of Tate’s brand.

Tate’s comments have previously earned him suspensions from a number of social media platforms.

“Hello @GretaThunberg,” Tate tweeted. “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start.”

Tate included an image of him pumping gas.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

A followup tweet included footage of Grunberg’s often-mocked, heavily-dramatic United Nations address on climate change. That footage is cut with clips of Tate flying on private planes and driving sports cars.

Tate, 36, did eventually get a response from Grunberg. On Friday, the activist told Tate he had “small dick energy.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

“Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” Grunberg tweeted.

Tate seemed just fine with getting a response to his original troll as he tweeted Thunberg back. He did not, however, echo is offer to create a list of his sports cars for her.

How dare you?! — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

“How dare you?!” Tate tweeted.

