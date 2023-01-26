WATCH: Handcuffed Andrew Tate Claims ‘There is No Justice in Romania’ — Despite Moving There to Avoid the Law

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is sticking with his story that the charges of human trafficking, assault, and organized crime he’s facing in Romania are false.

According to Sky News on Wednesday, Tate along with his brother Tristan Tate who faces the same charges, were transported to an office handling the case and met by a slew of reporters outside.

Tristan insisted that someone was trying to steal money from him — telling reporters, “My money. That is why I’m in jail. I have money that they’re trying to steal,” as he was ushered inside, handcuffed.

Andrew insisted the case against him was unjust. “They know we’ve done nothing wrong,” he insisted.

“Of course the case file is completely empty,” he told one reporter. “Of course it’s unjust. There’s no justice in Romania, unfortunately.”

“Did you hurt any girls?” another reporter asked.

“Of course not,” Tate replied.

A Romanian court ruled earlier this week that both Tate brothers will remain in custody until at-least Feb. 27 as the investigation continues.

In an interview with The Fellas podcast last year, which has since been deleted, Tate explained why he chose to move to Romania in the first place.

“Western society is degraded and western society is more corrupt,” Tate said.

“I like living in countries where one, there’s some kind of moral fiber beyond the dollar. And two, I like living in countries where corruption is accessible for everybody,” he added.

